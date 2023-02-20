According to The Mail, Newcastle’s coaching analyst Mark Leyland is set to leave the club at the end of the season to join Manchester City.
Howe had heaped praise on Leyland for switching from Liverpool midway through the previous campaign and making a “major influence” on the team’s rise from being in danger of relegation.
Howe will surely be disappointed to lose one of his main employees, especially after such a stellar run of performance since joining the team.
Now that the former Reds coach is leaving at the end of the season, there will be a significant need to fill in the backroom staff this summer.