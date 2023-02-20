According to The Mail, Newcastle’s coaching analyst Mark Leyland is set to leave the club at the end of the season to join Manchester City.

Howe had heaped praise on Leyland for switching from Liverpool midway through the previous campaign and making a “major influence” on the team’s rise from being in danger of relegation.

Speaking last season, Howe said this about Leyland: “Mark has had a big impact. He’s played a huge part in what we’ve done this season. He’s one of a number of people behind the scenes that have put a tireless amount of work in to try and improve the team. We love him to bits and he’s been an integral part of our team.”

Howe will surely be disappointed to lose one of his main employees, especially after such a stellar run of performance since joining the team.

Now that the former Reds coach is leaving at the end of the season, there will be a significant need to fill in the backroom staff this summer.