Newcastle told Chelsea star is ‘absolutely perfect’ signing that would send ‘major signal of intent’

Chelsea have halted talks to renew Mason Mount’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Blues have paused negotiations with the attacking midfielder in favour of prioritising the team’s performances in the Premier League and Champions League.

Mount, 24, will be out of contract next summer and failure to reach an agreement will probably lead to the England international being put on the market by Chelsea at the end of the season in order to avoid losing him for free.

Although the possibility of Mount leaving Chelsea – the only club he has permanently played for throughout his career – is still some way off becoming a reality, there are growing concerns that the 24-year-old could be playing his final season in a blue shirt.

Speaking about what the future could have in store for Mount, former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore admitted that he expects Todd Boehly to find a way to convince the number 19 to pen a new deal, but has named Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United as the ideal club should the American fail.

“Personally, I would be very surprised if he left,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He’s one of their own and has the potential to finish his career as a bit of a legend like John Terry and Frank Lampard, but, obviously, with 18 months left on his deal and no agreement to renew it yet, it is possible that he leaves in the summer.

“If the lad is seriously considering his future, a switch to Newcastle would be absolutely perfect for him. I wonder if Howe and the Magpies’ hierarchy feels the same way.

“Mount is not only the type of energetic player who would fit the Geordies’ system brilliantly, but he’s also an English Champions League winner who hasn’t yet his prime so he’d be a huge signing and would send a major signal of intent.”

Since being promoted to the Londoners’ senior first team in 2019, Mount, who also has 36 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 191 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 70 goals along the way.