Shearer says Nick Pope isn’t the only player who should be banned for the League Cup final

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has suggested that Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is another player who should be out of the Carabao Cup final.

Nick Pope got sent off for Newcastle in their defeat to Liverpool, meaning he’s now suspended for this weekend’s big game at Wembley, but Shearer clearly seems to think Sabitzer is another player who could easily have seen red.

See Shearer’s tweet below as he criticises Sabitzer’s challenge in Man Utd’s win over Leicester City…

Newcastle are likely to be the underdogs against United, and it’ll be even tougher for them now without their first-choice ‘keeper available.