Shearer says Nick Pope isn’t the only player who should be banned for the League Cup final

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has suggested that Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is another player who should be out of the Carabao Cup final.

Nick Pope got sent off for Newcastle in their defeat to Liverpool, meaning he’s now suspended for this weekend’s big game at Wembley, but Shearer clearly seems to think Sabitzer is another player who could easily have seen red.

See Shearer’s tweet below as he criticises Sabitzer’s challenge in Man Utd’s win over Leicester City…

More Stories / Latest News
One key Liverpool star will need to be careful in first leg of Real Madrid tie
Exclusive: One major Newcastle weakness could be ‘devastating’ for Howe’s EFL Cup hopes
Exclusive: Mason Mount transfer advice, Chelsea target to move, Arsenal scouting wonderkid – Fabrizio Romano

Newcastle are likely to be the underdogs against United, and it’ll be even tougher for them now without their first-choice ‘keeper available.

More Stories Alan Shearer Marcel Sabitzer Nick Pope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.