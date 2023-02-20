Leeds now looking to appoint manager who turned Raphinha into a star

Leeds United are being strongly linked with a move to hire Pedro Martins as their next manager to replace Jesse Marsch.

According to Portuguese outlet Zero Zero, translated by HITC, initial contacts have taken place with Martins, who happens to be someone who knows former Leeds star Raphinha well.

The Brazilian, now at Barcelona, developed under Martins when they were together at Vitoria Guimaraes a few years ago.

Leeds urgently need to bring someone in to replace Marsch, with the club still struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table.