Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, Man Utd & Liverpool stars also feature

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, and there’s a familiar sight to it again as Arsenal dominate after an impressive 4-2 win away to Aston Villa.

The Gunners have often had a lot of their players in these line ups throughout the season, but a recent blip meant that the usual suspects like Bukayo Saka weren’t really deserving of a place anymore.

Now, however, Saka is back in alongside Arsenal teammates Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who also both scored in that thrilling comeback at Villa Park.

See below for the full XI from BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks, with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford also fully deserving of his place after another two goals to add to his tally as the Red Devils beat Leicester City…

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez are among the other big names to make the team after shining for the Reds in a 2-0 win over Newcastle, while Southampton duo Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse fully deserve their places after a surprise 1-0 win away to Chelsea.

And what a signing Keylor Navas has been for Nottingham Forest, who earned a deserved 1-1 draw with Manchester City to keep the title race interesting just after it looked like Pep Guardiola’s side were about to hit their stride.