Simon Jordan slams West Ham star for his performance vs. Tottenham

Declan Rice has come under fire from Simon Jordan for his performance in West Ham’s loss to Spurs.

After 13 losses in the Premier League thus far this season, the Hammers dropped into the relegation zone.

Jordan singled out skipper Rice for his performance in the game and stated he wasn’t “at it” and needed to step up as the team’s leader.

“There were a number of players on that pitch, specifically Declan Rice, who weren’t at it yesterday and weren’t good enough in that game.

“But I do think that West Ham will get themselves out of it but either which way, finishing fourth or fifth from bottom and not finishing in the bottom three, is by no way a reflection of where the quality of manager and that team should be.

“We’ve had this argument previously about some of the bigger players who have been carrying them not doing their jobs. But you can’t have it now. Bowen’s up and at it again, Soucek’s better, so now you’re looking at it and it is what it is, this is a poor side at the moment.”

“He [Rice] just wasn’t the Declan Rice I’ve been used to seeing. It was surprising because in games like that you need your leaders to stand up and he is their leader, isn’t he?

“I said he wasn’t at it. That could mean his performance level wasn’t at it.

“But if you also pick at the bones from the last few games, in fairness to West Ham, Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham are not easy games, albeit Chelsea are all over the place, the next game at home to Nottingham Forest is the one they have to focus on winning. That’s huge.

“If they lose that game they’ve then got Man City coming down the line, and other teams around the top six that are going to give them trouble.”