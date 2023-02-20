The futures of Lionel Messi and Neymar look very different at PSG

The futures of Lionel Messi and Neymar is a topic of discussion right now at Paris Saint-Germain and as things stand, they look very different from each other.

According to L’Equipe, Neymar has no intention of leaving PSG before his contract runs out in 2027 and that will keep him at the French champions until he is 35.

There have been rumours over the last few months that PSG’s hierarchy want to let the Brazilian go and are willing to sell him in the summer, but that will be a tough task considering the 31-year-olds current wages in Paris.

Although Neymar wants to stay, the report says Lionel Messi has different thoughts.

Messi’s contract in Paris expires at the end of the season and according to L’Equipe, the newly crowned World Cup winner is leaning more towards an exit rather than extending his stay in the French capital.

A return to Barcelona, as well as a move to Inter Miami, have both been touted as potential destinations for the 35-year-old, but continuing at PSG can’t be ruled out yet.

Messi has shown this season that he is still the best player on the planet and wherever he goes, everyone can agree that he still needs to stay in Europe.