Borussia Dortmund now frontrunners to land Leicester City star

Borussia Dortmund now reportedly seem to be leading Juventus in the race for the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

According to Juve FC, the Belgium international has been an important target for the Italian giants in recent times, and he’s just months away from becoming a free agent.

Still, it looks like Dortmund are now edging ahead of Juventus in the race for Tielemans’ signature.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle have also been in for Tielemans in recent times, but it may be that the former Monaco man favours a move abroad after his spell in English football.

