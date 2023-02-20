Tottenham monitoring Real Madrid star’s situation amid interest from Arsenal

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio is out of contract in Spain at the end of the season and several Premier League clubs have been linked to the winger, which includes both North London clubs.

After spending the last seven years with Los Blancos, Asensio could leave Madrid in the summer and start a new chapter in his career with a team that he can have more influence on.

There is a contract offer on the table for the Spain international but seeing as the 27-year-old is not a regular starter at Real Madrid, the winger will likely leave signing it until as late as possible to see who else is interested in his services.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are said to be monitoring Asensio’s situation in Madrid, while Premier League sides Man United and Arsenal are also tracking the Spanish star.

Lucas Moura is out of contract in the summer at Tottenham whilst it is uncertain whether the North London club will keep on loan star Arnaut Danjuma, therefore, there is room for Asensio in Spurs’ squad.

The 27-year-old would be a good addition to the other two English giants also, but there is still a long way to go in any club signing the Real Madrid star.