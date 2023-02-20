Exclusive: Mason Mount transfer advice, Chelsea target to move, Arsenal scouting wonderkid – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning everyone! Welcome to the latest edition of my Daily Briefing, enjoy!

Al Nassr

There are no talks ongoing between Al Nassr and Marcelo at this stage — his future remains open. The Brazilian left back is now exploring options after contract terminated with Olympiacos, he’s available on a free transfer — nothing has been decided yet.

Arsenal

Despite reports to the contrary, at the moment I’m not aware of any negotiation between Arsenal and Inter for Denzel Dumfries. They are exploring right back options and Ivan Fresneda remains appreciated, they are sending scouts regularly to follow him, but Dumfries has completely different value for Inter and at the moment his situation is still quiet.

All three of Arsenal, Man City and Man United are in the title race, in my opinion. I’m not big fan of making predictions, and I love to enjoy football at top level – this year the title race is really amazing and I’m sure it will be until the final 1/2 games of the Premier League. I think City will be there until the end to fight, but I still see Arsenal as favourites; I love their mentality.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go.”

Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January.

Chelsea

A deal for Marcus Thuram didn’t happen because Chelsea had the player on their list but it was never close. The priority was Mykhaylo Mudryk and they’ve been able to sign him. Thuram always wanted to decide his future in the final months of his contract, not in January. Thuram has many proposals from England, Spain and Italy too; decision will be later this year.

I think the best idea for Mason Mount and Chelsea is to continue together, he just needs more confidence but I think he’s an amazing player. In case contract talks do end up collapsing, he’d be a great option for every club including Liverpool; but I hope Chelsea and Mount will find a way together.

Inter Milan

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta: “We’re now working to extend the contract of Hakan Calhanoglu. We’re in talks with his agents, contacts will continue with him and more players.”

Negotiations with Calhanoglu are advanced, Inter also want to extend Alessandro Bastoni’s contract.

Juventus

Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June: “I’m here at Juve, focused on my performances. I’m not thinking of my contract now – we will see how talks will go in the next months”, tells Sky.

Rabiot could leave Juventus as a free agent in the summer, the Premier League is his biggest dream. He’d love to play in England, but he doesn’t have a favourite club, or at least not that I’m not aware of at the moment. Rabiot does not want to negotiate with anyone else now, he wants to focus on Juventus and then in April/May he will start exploring options for his future.

Liverpool

I think the best idea for Mason Mount and Chelsea is to continue together, he just needs more confidence but I think he’s an amazing player. In case contract talks do end up collapsing, he’d be a great option for every club including Liverpool; but I hope Chelsea and Mount will find a way together.

I see Liverpool doing very well in the second part of the season, I think they can create serious problems to the contenders, including Tottenham and Newcastle. It hasn’t been their best season, but they look like they’re improving and you can never write them off.

Jurgen Klopp: “The bad news [is] Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will see. In that situation I don’t know what [the referee] whistled there against him, to be honest. In the end, he had to go off with a shoulder issue. We need further assessment. I don’t know in the moment. In the moment is it painful, but hopefully it’s just painful and not more.”

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: “Phil Foden has to compete with Mahrez who’s playing really well, and other players. It’s a competition. What I have to say is not be frustrated, it’s perform as best as possible. After that, it will be easy.”

Rafaela Pimenta: “Erling Haaland is now worth €1B. I’m serious, I’m sure this is the value of the player.”

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford contract expiring in 2024: “Rashford’s new deal is a priority. We are working on it, in the background we’re working hard. We have to keep Marcus, of course. First day we met, I told him: I want to see your smile! He’s in a happy place now.”

24 goals and 8 assists this season for Marcus Rashford, and also a goal in 7 consecutive games at Old Trafford – unbelievable form from a player hitting the peak of his powers.

Erik ten Hag on his future after takeover: “I like being here at Man United and I’m here to thank fans for their confidence. I’m going to give everything to be as good as possible for this club.”

PSG

Kylian Mbappe: “I was never attacking or pointing the finger at Neymar when I mentioned we need to eat and sleep well. I hope Neymar’s injury is not serious, I hope he returns soon — we need him with us.”

Rafaela Pimenta: “Marco Verratti’s future? It’s impossible to imagine Verratti in another club, it’s just PSG for him. Impossible. He loves PSG.”

Villarreal

Understand Villarreal are closing in on an agreement to extend the contract of 2003-born Russian centre back Anton Efremov until June 2026 – the deal is at final stages. The agreement will also include an option to extend the contract for a further season.