Video: Big boost for Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid tie as key man spotted in training

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have received a big boost ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid at Anfield as a key star was spotted in training on Monday.
Darwin Nunez came off injured in the Reds’ match with Newcastle on Saturday with what looked like a shoulder injury and there was a concern that the striker would miss the European clash.
However, the Uruguay international was spotted training on Monday and it looks like he can play a part in the Madrid game.
Nunez has picked up a bit of form of late, contributing to goals in the Reds’ last two matches and will be hoping to continue that on Tuesday night.
Darwin Nunez taking part in team training, ahead of our match against Real Madrid!??? pic.twitter.com/ZCP2di4QWp
— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 20, 2023