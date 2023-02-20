Video: Big boost for Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid tie as key man spotted in training

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have received a big boost ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid at Anfield as a key star was spotted in training on Monday. 

Darwin Nunez came off injured in the Reds’ match with Newcastle on Saturday with what looked like a shoulder injury and there was a concern that the striker would miss the European clash.

However, the Uruguay international was spotted training on Monday and it looks like he can play a part in the Madrid game.

Nunez has picked up a bit of form of late, contributing to goals in the Reds’ last two matches and will be hoping to continue that on Tuesday night.

