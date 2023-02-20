World-class manager says Jurgen Klopp gifted him a vape during the pandemic

Jurgen Klopp is a man respected a lot by his peers and it seems the German coach has the same respect for another world-class coach and showed it by buying him a vape as a gift.

During a recent interview for Italian television, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he has a good relationship with the Liverpool boss and that they texted during the pandemic whilst the Italian coach was at Everton.

The Madrid boss then went on to say that the German bought him a vape as a gift before labelling him a “very lovable person”.

The pair will face off again on Tuesday night in the Champions League, which is a repeat of last year’s final.

Ancelotti speaks about his relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Ancelotti hailed Klopp in his interview with Sky Sports Italia, saying: “We have a good relationship, we spent a year and a half together here in Liverpool during the pandemic. We texted and he gave me gifts, it’s true. He’s a very lovable person.”

Pressed on what the gift was, the Real Madrid manager added: “An e-cigarette.”

This is an unusual thing to gift a man in his sixties, but it seems that the Italian coach appreciated it.