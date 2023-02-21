Exclusive: Chelsea have not been rivalling Arsenal for winger transfer

Fabrizio Romano insists Chelsea were not interested in Wolves winger and Arsenal transfer target Pedro Neto in the summer.

Writing exclusively in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano insists that Neto’s situation is currently quiet, though there was interest from Arsenal in the summer.

However, despite some links with Chelsea as well, it seems there is no truth to talk of the Blues rivalling the Gunners for the Portugal international.

If Arsenal do decide to go back in for Neto next summer, that could be good news, though one imagines the talented 22-year-old could also attract other suitors in the near future.

Arsenal recently signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton to strengthen their attacking options, but Mikel Arteta could perhaps benefit from further additions in that department.

Trossard is unlikely to be a particularly long-term option for Arsenal, and there remains a worrying lack of depth behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

“To clear up various rumours, Arsenal were interested in Pedro Neto last summer, but not Chelsea,” Romano said.

“At the moment the player’s situation is completely quiet, also in January nothing was serious or concrete for Pedro. We have to wait for the summer, it depends on lot of factors but it’s definitely quiet now.”