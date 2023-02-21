Exclusive: Arsenal have two right-back transfer targets on their radar

Arsenal look set to enter the market for a new right-back in the summer transfer window, with Ivan Fresneda looking likely to be a priority, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Fresneda looks a terrific talent and was linked with a number of big clubs in January, though on that occasion the 18-year-old Spaniard ended up staying with current club Real Valladolid.

According to Jacobs, Fresneda was reluctant to move at that point, but it seems Arsenal are prepared to revisit this potential deal in the summer.

“Arsenal will look at a right back this summer to add a bit of depth and plan for the long term,” Jacobs explained.

“Arsenal’s priority remains Ivan Fresneda, who they tried to sign in January. Fresneda opted to stay at Real Valladolid until the end of the season despite offers from both the Gunners and Borussia Dortmund. Fresneda’s agent Luis Bardaji actually said up to 30 teams had made enquiries for the 18-year-old. Newcastle were also tracking him.

“In the end Fresneda was reluctant to move, even with options from some suitors to be loaned back. Despite being a fantastic prospect, he’s still developing and has still played less than 15 LaLiga games. It makes sense he didn’t want to rush into anything with summer giving him time to transition to a new club.”

Jacobs added that Arsenal and Manchester City are also likely to keep monitoring Tino Livramento at Southampton in the next few transfer windows.

The talented 20-year-old has been unlucky with injuries, but has long been highly regarded and could well earn himself a bigger move in the near future if he manages to get back to full fitness and form again.

“Tino Livramento is another intriguing option, who has had horrific luck with injuries,” Jacobs added. “The 20-year-old was magnificent last season until he picked up a serious ACL injury against Brighton last April and recently suffered another set-back this January when returning with the Saints’ B team.

“Chelsea have a buy-back option active in 2023, but it’s not thought they’ll activate it, especially now Gusto has signed from Lyon. And all suitors will obviously have doubts given his long spell out on the sidelines.

“But Livramento will be monitored when fit with a view to a possible move over the next 2-3 windows by both Arsenal and Manchester City. And if he hadn’t suffered his injury he may already be at one of those two clubs already.”