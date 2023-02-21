Barcelona star names Arsenal as one of two clubs he’s a fan of

Barcelona winger Raphinha has admitted to being a fan of Arsenal, as he named the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain as the two main teams he likes outside of Spain.

The Brazil international moved from Leeds United to Barca last summer after a successful stint in the Premier League, and was recently linked with Arsenal by the Evening Standard.

Still, it seems Raphinha is happy at Barcelona, and insisted he’d never want to play for their rivals Real Madrid, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Raphinha answering @AdriContrerass questions ???? ?? “The team where I’d never play in my life: Real Madrid”. ?? “Other Spanish clubs I like? Only Barça”. ?? “Arsenal & Paris Saint-Germain are two clubs I like, outside Spain”. ?? “I’d like Messi to return to Barça, of course” pic.twitter.com/FcU3dMWErf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2023

Raphinha would undoubtedly be a fine signing for Arsenal, though it remains to be seen how realistic it is as he proves himself to be a key player at the Nou Camp.

Xavi will surely be happy with how the 26-year-old is performing, so there surely isn’t much chance of the club selling any time soon.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be intrigued, however, by Raphinha’s admiration for the club, so this could be something to factor in in the future.