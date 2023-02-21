Arsene Wenger tells Jurgen Klopp what to do to fix Liverpool’s problems

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Jurgen Klopp has to “find an answer” to the reasons behind Liverpool’s struggles this season if they are to get back to winning ways in the next campaign.

So far, Liverpool’s season has been a disaster having been knocked out of both domestic cups and are currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table. Klopp’s side are still in the Champions League though, as they prepare to face Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Reds have been very inconsistent this campaign and in order to get back to winning ways next season, Wenger has stated that Klopp has to “find an answer” to the reasons behind Liverpool’s struggles in order to move forward.

Speaking to beIN Sports, via The Mirror , Wenger said when asked specifically about Liverpool’s different fortunes this season: “Liverpool not so long ago were running for four trophies one year ago. It’s spectacular. I certainly believe there are many answers in there, it’s never one answer.

“The staff and Jurgen Klopp have to find the answer, and when you work every day with the players you have to find the key to make that start again.

“Honestly, their home record is not bad. But it’s the way they have lost away from home, where they were usually solid.”