Barcelona trying to disrupt contract talks between Man United and 23-year-old

Failure to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract could see the Portuguese full-back leave Old Trafford once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

That’s according to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, who claim Dalot, 23, is wanted by Spanish giants Barcelona.

Although Dalot’s current deal is not set to expire until the summer of 2024, Manchester United, following Erik Ten Hag’s preference to play him over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, have been trying to reach an agreement to extend his terms by another five years.

However, despite weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, a breakthrough, although believed to have been close but not advanced, has so far failed to be reached – leaving the full-back’s long-term future relatively uncertain.

And according to these latest reports, Xavi’s Barcelona are preparing to pounce after already initiating talks with the defender’s representatives.

United will be desperate to win the race for the Portugal international’s signature – he is clearly the type of player to fit Ten Hag’s progressive system, and with cash likely to be tight ahead of the Glazer family’s proposed sale, needing to find a suitable replacement would be far from ideal.