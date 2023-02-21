Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea star is out of the club’s project and will seal transfer away

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on players who could be leaving Chelsea in the summer, and it looks like the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is pretty much a certainty.

The Gabon international has not had the desired impact since joining the Blues last summer, despite previously being a star player at Arsenal and also having a decent, if brief, spell at Barcelona before he returned to England with a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Romano, it’s now clear that Aubameyang is not in Chelsea’s project, so he’ll be allowed to move on at the end of this campaign.

The reporter added, via the YouTube video below, that MLS giants LAFC have been in for Aubameyang, but for now it seems he doesn’t want the move…

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one name who will leave Chelsea in the summer. There was an offer from LAFC but he was unconvinced, let’s see if he changes his mind, but what’s clear for now is that he’s out of the Chelsea project,” Romano said.

Chelsea fans may also be interested to know that there are some doubts over players like Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher as well.