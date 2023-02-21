(Video) Real Madrid on verge of sensational comeback after Eder Militao nets bullet header

Real Madrid are on the verge of completing a sensational Champions League comeback against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

In what has so far been a remarkable Last 16 first-leg clash at Anfield, Liverpool, who were leading 2-0 thanks to first-half strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah, have seen their advantage disappear following three remarkable goals from the away team.

Vini Junior completed a first-half brace thanks to a howler from goalkeeper Alisson and with the scoreline level at two each, the tie was finely poised heading into the second half.

And it has taken just two minutes to see another goal. Defender Eder Militao netted a bullet header following a free-kick conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Check out the moment the Brazilian fired Los Blancos into an unlikely lead below.