Exclusive: Many top clubs eyeing transfer of Ligue 1 star from “selling club”

Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre has many scouts from top clubs taking notice of him after his superb form in Ligue 1 in recent times.

The 32-year-old looks like something of a late bloomer, becoming one of the most impressive players in Europe in his position and catching the eye of some bigger names, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Andre has quality on the ball and is an intelligent player in the middle of the park, so it’s not too surprising that some bigger clubs could be keen to test the water for him, with Romano noting that Lille are a selling club.

Lille may only be sixth in the French top flight at the moment, but they often have some top players, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Magalhaes both making their names there before being snapped up by more established top sides in recent years.

Romano said: “Many, really many scouts are keeping an eye on Benjamin Andre from different countries as he’s having a great season and they know Lille is a selling club.

“But as of now, sources in the club guarantee that there are no approaches or concrete talks.”