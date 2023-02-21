Graham Potter welcomes big Chelsea star back to training after long layoff

Chelsea and Graham Potter welcomed midfielder N’Golo Kante back to training this week in what should be a big boost for the West London club. 

The Frenchman has not played with the Blues since August after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury but is now set to return to action in March, according to the Evening Standard.

The midfielder was pictured warming up alongside his teammates at Chelsea’s Cobham training base and the 31-year-old’s return should give everyone associated with the club a lift.

The Blues are experiencing an awful campaign and will need all the help they can get to salvage what is left of it.

Kante has returned to Chelsea training
Kante’s long-term future remains uncertain and these next few months could be his last at Chelsea with his contract set to expire this summer. According to the Evening Standard, Barcelona have held an interest in the former Leicester star, although the player himself is believed to be open to staying in West London.

That will sort itself out over the next few months but short term, Kante will be looking forward to returning to action.

