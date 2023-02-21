Jamie Carragher fires shot at Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk after Real Madrid display

Liverpool were the victims of a hammering at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday night as the Reds were defeated 5-2 at Anfield in the Champions League.

The defeat was another low point in the season for Jurgen Klopp’s men and it means that the Merseyside club will now go trophyless for the season unless a miracle occurs at the Bernabeu in the return leg.

The display did not go down well with former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher as the pundit was heavily critical of his old club on CBS and took a shot at Virgil van Dijk.

The pundit said via Ben Jacobs: “That was shambolic from Liverpool. Embarrassing. We’ve made excuses for them all season, but that was a disgrace in that second half. To lose that half 3-0 when you’re attacking the Kop at 2-2 and in a knockout game. Shambolic.

“Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn’t get in that back four a few months ago. I think I’d take his place at the moment…”

?? Carragher: "Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn't get in that back four a few months ago. I think I'd take his place at the moment…" — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 21, 2023

Van Dijk jokingly made the statement in an interview with Carragher’s friend and fellow Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, and it is unusual that the former Liverpool star brought it up as if he held a grudge against the defender.

The Merseyside club’s display was a disaster tonight but this seems a bit over the top from Carragher.