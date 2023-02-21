Manchester United and Newcastle are both eyeing up Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a potential summer transfer target, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it makes sense that top clubs are now keeping a close eye on him, with Man Utd in particular need of a new signing in that area of the pitch.

Although Diogo Dalot has been in fine form this season, he’s yet to agree a new contract with the Red Devils, so there could be a need to look into a signing like Frimpong.

Newcastle have the excellent Kieran Trippier in that position, but he’ll turn 33 next season, so a younger player like Frimpong could be a smart addition to Eddie Howe’s squad.

In general, Jacobs expects there could be quite a lot of movement of top full-backs this summer.

“More generally, there are a few other full-backs to keep an eye on,” Jacobs said. “Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is being tracked by Newcastle and Manchester United.

“And Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters will almost certainly be on the move if Saints go down. Tottenham considered a return and Chelsea have looked at him the past.”