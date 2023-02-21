Leicester ready to offer Inter Milan 27-year-old plus cash for Dutch star

Leicester City are looking to rival Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Foxes ‘could have a real say’ in where the Netherlands international plays his football next season.

Likely to be sold in the summer by the Italian giants, Dumfries, who enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign, appears to be heading to the Premier League but winning the race for his signature won’t be easy for any club as several sides are already in the mix.

Interestingly, where United and Chelsea have both been tipped to offer a standard fee for the 26-year-old, Leicester are believed to be willing to part with cash as well as offer Timothy Castagne in exchange.

Since joining from Atalanta in 2020, Castange, 27, has failed to light England’s top-flight up, consequently, rumoured to be up for sale by manager Brendan Rodgers, the 27-year-old Belgian could form one half of a deal to bring Dumfries the other way.

