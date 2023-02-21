Video: Liverpool fans set off fireworks outside Real Madrid hotel at 2am

Liverpool fans have done their bit to try to disrupt Real Madrid players ahead of tonight’s big Champions League game at Anfield.

The Reds host Madrid this evening, and it seems some of their supporters managed to set off fireworks right by the Spanish giants’ hotel at 2 in the morning…

We’ve seen this from fans of all clubs before, and it will be interesting to see if it did indeed wake some of Real’s players up, which could affect their energy levels tonight.

Real will probably be the slight favourites for this game, but you can never write Liverpool off in Europe.

