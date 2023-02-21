Video: Liverpool fans set off fireworks outside Real Madrid hotel at 2am

Liverpool fans have done their bit to try to disrupt Real Madrid players ahead of tonight’s big Champions League game at Anfield.

The Reds host Madrid this evening, and it seems some of their supporters managed to set off fireworks right by the Spanish giants’ hotel at 2 in the morning…

? ÚLTIMA HORA | Así está a esta hora el hotel del @RealMadrid en Liverpool ? Numerosos fuegos artificiales a las 2:00h de la madrugada ? @partidazocope ? #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/41yhWTimiY — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 21, 2023

Liverpool fans set off fireworks outside Real Madrid’s hotel at 2am last night. Pumped already. pic.twitter.com/DB6QkvGgZs — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 21, 2023

We’ve seen this from fans of all clubs before, and it will be interesting to see if it did indeed wake some of Real’s players up, which could affect their energy levels tonight.

Real will probably be the slight favourites for this game, but you can never write Liverpool off in Europe.