Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano singles out Real Madrid star as player to watch in Liverpool tie

Liverpool take on Real Madrid at Anfield tonight in what promises to be one of the most exciting and intriguing ties in the Champions League this season.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Los Blancos in the Champions League final last season, and one imagines there’ll be a fair few in Jurgen Klopp’s squad who are desperate for revenge tonight.

Fabrizio Romano is excited about these two top teams facing off in this big match, and he’s singled out Vinicius Junior as the player to watch as he seems to thrive in these big European games.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano also suggested that Liverpool could do well in this season’s Champions League despite their poor domestic form.

We’ve often seen LFC raise their games in Europe, and Romano again thinks we could see a different side to them in this competition.

“What a game we could see tonight between Liverpool and Real Madrid,” Romano said. “There are so many stars from both sides that it’s difficult to pick one who stands out, but I would perhaps suggest keeping an eye on Vinicius Junior as he loves a top performance on these big European nights.

“I also feel that, despite their difficult season in the Premier League, we could see a different Liverpool in the Champions League.”

Liverpool fans could really do with something to cheer about, so a good run in the Champions League could be ideal to lift the mood at the club after such a surprise drop-off in form in the Premier League, where Klopp’s side are struggling to even get into the top four.