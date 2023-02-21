Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano singles out Real Madrid star as player to watch in Liverpool tie

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool take on Real Madrid at Anfield tonight in what promises to be one of the most exciting and intriguing ties in the Champions League this season.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Los Blancos in the Champions League final last season, and one imagines there’ll be a fair few in Jurgen Klopp’s squad who are desperate for revenge tonight.

Fabrizio Romano is excited about these two top teams facing off in this big match, and he’s singled out Vinicius Junior as the player to watch as he seems to thrive in these big European games.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano also suggested that Liverpool could do well in this season’s Champions League despite their poor domestic form.

Vinicius Junior celebrates a goal for Real Madrid

We’ve often seen LFC raise their games in Europe, and Romano again thinks we could see a different side to them in this competition.

“What a game we could see tonight between Liverpool and Real Madrid,” Romano said. “There are so many stars from both sides that it’s difficult to pick one who stands out, but I would perhaps suggest keeping an eye on Vinicius Junior as he loves a top performance on these big European nights.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Many top clubs eyeing transfer of Ligue 1 star from “selling club”
Tottenham have shown the most interest in World Cup star, club willing to negotiate
Exclusive: Chelsea have not been rivalling Arsenal for winger transfer

“I also feel that, despite their difficult season in the Premier League, we could see a different Liverpool in the Champions League.”

Liverpool fans could really do with something to cheer about, so a good run in the Champions League could be ideal to lift the mood at the club after such a surprise drop-off in form in the Premier League, where Klopp’s side are struggling to even get into the top four.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Fabrizio Romano Jurgen Klopp Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.