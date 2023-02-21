Liverpool could cash in on defender Kostas Tsimikas once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

That’s according to journalist David Lynch, who believes the Greek defender is worth ‘keeping an eye on’ due to his resale value.

Tsimikas, 26, joined the Reds in 2020 following a £13m move from Olympiacos.

During his time at Anfield, Tsimikas has become a bit of a cult hero among fans, and although he has been forced to play second fiddle to preferred right-back Andy Robertson, the 26-year-old has done well whenever called upon.

Echoing how good an option Tsimikas is to have available, manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media nearly 18 months ago about the Greek defender and admitted he ‘has a lot of quality’, so reports the German may be willing to sell him are a little surprising.

“Kostas has a lot of quality – he can push Andy Robertson, but Andy Robertson in my eyes is the best left-back in the world but it’s good we have the options to give Robbo a rest in moments – even when he doesn’t like it,’ Klopp said, as quoted by Metro.

“Kostas needed time to adapt but he has done that now and we have to let him run free sometimes! Especially when you have the quality such as Kostas.”

However, with just over two years left on his deal, Tsimikas is in no real danger of leaving the Reds, but still, with a decent value, Lynch believes the number 21 is a potential candidate to be sacrificed at the end of the season.

“Tsimikas’ contract situation is an interesting one. I think that’s one to keep an eye on going into the summer,” Lynch told YouTube channel Born and Red.

“Because I don’t believe there’s talks going on with him at the moment – suggesting if a decent offer came in it’s one Liverpool could look at. He’s one of the few seriously saleable assets Liverpool have got in their squad at the minute.”

During his three years with Liverpool, Tsimikas, who also has 24 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 53 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.