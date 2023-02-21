Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet at Anfield on Tuesday night for the chance to steal the advantage in the Champions League first knockout round.

The Reds come into tonight’s blockbuster European clash following back-to-back victories in the Premier League against Everton and Newcastle United respectively.

Looking to win the tie’s first leg, Jurgen Klopp will know that as far as challenges go, there are none bigger than taking on the competition’s defending champions, even if his side will be on home soil.

For Real Madrid, with rivals Barcelona eight points clear at the top of La Liga’s table, they will be placing a lot of expectation on defending their European crown – but in order to progress in the prestigious competition, they must first find a way to win what is a repeat of the 2017-18 final, which saw Los Blancos run out 3-1 winners.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Manchester United & Newcastle tracking Bundesliga star ahead of potential transfer battle

Ahead of the exciting matchup, both managers have named their starting 11s. Liverpool have named an unchanged side to the one that beat Newcastle two-nil last weekend but keep an eye on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is one booking away from missing the return leg.

Madrid, on the other hand, have named an equally familiar starting team, with the only surprise inclusion being that of midfielder Toni Kroos, who was previously expected to miss the tie through injury. The German has been named among Ancelotti’s substitutes.

Liverpool lineup vs Real Madrid

? #LIVRMA TEAM NEWS ? Our line-up to face @realmadrid tonight in the #UCL last-16 first leg ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2023

Real Madrid lineup vs Liverpool