Manchester United players have reportedly been impressed with how manager Erik ten Hag handled a difficult situation with struggling star Jadon Sancho.

The former Borussia Dortmund player has struggled to live up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford so far, but it seems Ten Hag has been able to turn things around for him with an individual training programme recently.

As reported by the Telegraph, Ten Hag dealt with the issue in a grown-up, matter-of-fact way that is quite different to some of the less successful methods we’ve seen from other recent managers at Man Utd.

In recent years, Jose Mourinho would probably have torn into the player publicly, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have gone too far in the other direction in attempting to protect them.

The Telegraph claim there is genuine warmth and gratitude from the United players for how Ten Hag has dealt with Sancho.

The report adds that the Dutch tactician is also seen as having dealt superbly with other players who’ve had their ups and downs this season, such as David de Gea, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.