Man United’s Marcus Rashford could have his head turned by European superpower’s offer

Manchester United FC
Marcus Rashford is currently one of the best players in world football and with the forward yet to sign a new deal at Man United, a European superpower is monitoring his situation. 

The England international has scored 16 goals in 17 games in all competitions since the World Cup and is currently firing Man United towards potentially winning four trophies.

Rashford’s Man United contract ends in 2024 and will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

As time passes a European powerhouse are keeping an eye on his situation at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against Leicester City
According to Todofichajes, PSG are interested in Rashford and sees the Man United star as a replacement for Neymar.

The 25-year-old would cost the French champions around €120m and an offer for the winger could turn his head. However, that is unlikely as it is hard to see the Man United boy leaving his hometown club anytime soon.

