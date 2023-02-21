Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford held talks with Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the summer, but it now looks more likely he’ll sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

This is according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that Rashford wants to stay at Man Utd and both the club and potential suitors feel he is likely to commit his future and try to fight to break Wayne Rooney’s record as their all-time leading scorer.

Rashford has been in outstanding form this season, looking back to his very best under Erik ten Hag, and one imagines PSG would certainly welcome a signing like him in this current form.

The England international has 24 goals in all competitions so far, and it makes sense that keeping him is clearly a priority for all involved with United, even prospective buyers who are not yet in charge.

“Talks have already started on a new long-term deal and Manchester United are much calmer about the situation than over the summer. Back then Rashford was a bit more unsettled, coming off the back of a season where he scored just four Premier League goals,” Jacobs wrote.

“Rashford met with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi over the summer and the French champions retain an interest. But even then PSG always felt staying at Old Trafford was Rashford’s preference and were fearful they were being used as leverage.

“On this form, Rashford could have his pick of clubs, but I am told he wants to stay at Manchester United. It’s a bit like the Harry Kane situation: the desire is to extend but there’s an element of watching how the project develops, too. That’s why Manchester United’s form, and recovery after their poor start to the season, has been so important.

“Rashford is thriving under Ten Hag and if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League, which is looking very likely, he has absolutely no reason to leave.

“No deal is imminent right now but more talks will take place over the coming months and it wouldn’t surprise me if things move quite quickly. Manchester United won’t create uncertainty, or delay, just because a new owner might be incoming. The budget is there now to proceed.

“Furthermore, both Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe view keeping Rashford as essential. It was the same with Todd Boehly and Reece James. Even before the American came in at Chelsea, he knew renewing James was vital.

“A lot may change if Manchester United get new outright owners, but one constant is both the Glazers and the two bidders to go public know extending Rashford’s contract and building a team around him is paramount.

“Sources close to Sheikh Jassim have also stressed the importance of investing in youth, and Rashford’s rise from Manchester United’s academy is seen as something they want to make more commonplace, just like when the so-called Class of ’92 thrived.

“Meanwhile, Ratcliffe says he’s keen to put “the Manchester back into Manchester United”. Manchester-born Rashford is not a player Ratcliffe will want to lose at any price.

“Whereas Rashford has been happy to listen to offers, a normal thing given his contract runs out in summer 2024, Manchester United, and even rival suitors, feel he is not only intent to stay but even go on and break Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record at the club.

“He is obviously somewhat off that tally of 253 goals with 117 to date, but on this goalscoring form, and with a new long-term deal, it’s not an impossible milestone.”