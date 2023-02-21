Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly edging closer to signing a new contract to commit his future to the Red Devils.

The England international’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024, but it seems he’s happy to stay at Old Trafford, despite recent transfer interest from Newcastle United, according to Football Insider.

Shaw has been a key player for Man Utd, despite some initial doubts about whether he’d continue to be an automatic starter under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag initially looked like he might be tempted to use Tyrell Malacia as his first choice left-back after signing him from Feyenoord in the summer, but it seems clear now that the more experienced Shaw is the better option.

The 27-year-old could have been a fine signing for Newcastle, who could do with making a change at left-back, but it seems he’s prepared to stay and be a key part of Ten Hag’s project at United.

MUFC fans will no doubt be pleased to see Shaw going strong again after several ups and downs in his Old Trafford career.