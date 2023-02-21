Paul Pogba nearing Juventus return as Frenchman resumes training

Paul Pogba is closing in on his long-awaited Juventus return.

Although he rejoined Juventus from Manchester United last summer, Pogba, 29, has yet to make his second debut for the Old Lady.

Plagued by injuries and fitness problems, the box-to-box midfielder has failed to make a single appearance for the Italian giants this season.

However, even though manager Massimiliano Allegri recently admitted that Pogba ‘can’t be part’ of the Juventus squad, it appears the 29-year-old is closing in on a return to action.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Manchester United & Newcastle tracking Bundesliga star ahead of potential transfer battle

Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the French midfielder recently returned to first-team training but also noted that featuring in the club’s second-leg Europa League knockout game against Nantes on Thursday is unlikely.

During his first four-year spell for the Turin-based club, Pogba, who has three years left on his deal, featured in 178 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 74 goals before resigning for Manchester United in a deal worth a whopping £89m (Sky Sports).