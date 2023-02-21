According to Sky Sports journalist Tim Thornton, Javi Gracia is scheduled to arrive at Leeds United this morning to take over as the club’s new head coach.

After Jesse Marsch was fired following the team’s loss to Nottingham Forest, the Leeds United soap opera finally seems to be coming to an end.

Javi Gracia is expected in Leeds this morning. More throughout the day on Sky Sports News #lufc — Tim Thornton (@SkySports_Tim) February 21, 2023

“Javi Gracia is expected in Leeds this morning. More throughout the day on Sky Sports News,” shared Thornton on Twitter.

Gracia is no stranger to the Premier League; while managing Watford in the English top division, he led the team to the FA Cup final.