Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The 31-year-old has been outstanding in the Spanish league and he was a key player for his country in the recently concluded World Cup as well.

Bounou helped Morocco reach the semi-finals of the World Cup and it is no surprise that the top Premier League clubs are after him.

Tottenham will need to sign a quality replacement for club legend Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old French international has not been at his best this season and his error-prone performances have cost the London club valuable points in the league.

Antonio Conte must look to bring in a more reliable goalkeeper and Bounou would be a superb acquisition.

The Moroccan international is at the peak of his career right now and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League and make an immediate impact.

According to a report from Estadio Deportivo, Tottenham are the most interested club in signing the 31-year-old goalkeeper and Sevilla are willing to negotiate his departure.

It remains to be seen whether the London club can secure a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions league. A player of Bounou’s calibre will want to compete in the Champions League and Tottenham might find it difficult to attract him if they miss out on Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Lloris has a contract at Spurs until the summer of 2024 and he could be a useful squad player for the Londoners until then.