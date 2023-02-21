(Video) Alisson blasts ball into Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid score freak equaliser

Tuesday night’s Champions League tie between Liverpool and defending champions Real Madrid is turning out to be a classic.

The game is still in its first half (at the time of writing) and already, fans have seen four goals with both sides’ goalkeepers at fault for two.

Darwin Nunez’s four-minute opener was a beautiful back-heel flick but Mo Salah’s strike just a few minutes later came from an awful error by Thibaut Courtois.

However, obviously looking to outdo his goalkeeping counterpart for who can make the biggest mistake, Liverpool’s Alisson smashed the ball into Vini Junior, who had already scored earlier in the half, and was then forced to watch the ball loop into his net.

Incredible.

