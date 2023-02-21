Real Madrid fans – look away now.

In action against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League first knockout round, Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos have made a dreadful start.

Not only did Darwin Nunez’s stunning flick give the Reds the lead after just four minutes, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has practically gifted the Reds a 2-0 advantage.

Failing to control a backpass, the Belgian shot-stopper allowed Mo Salah the perfect opportunity to poach the ball home and the Egyptian didn’t disappoint.

Check out the moment Salah sent Anfield to dreamland below.

ANFIELD ERUPTS AGAIN! ? Mo Salah pounces on a huge error from Thibaut Courtois ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/zhMGQhSK9K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023