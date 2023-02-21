Real Madrid fans – look away now.
In action against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League first knockout round, Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos have made a dreadful start.
Not only did Darwin Nunez’s stunning flick give the Reds the lead after just four minutes, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has practically gifted the Reds a 2-0 advantage.
Failing to control a backpass, the Belgian shot-stopper allowed Mo Salah the perfect opportunity to poach the ball home and the Egyptian didn’t disappoint.
Check out the moment Salah sent Anfield to dreamland below.
ANFIELD ERUPTS AGAIN! ?
Mo Salah pounces on a huge error from Thibaut Courtois ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/zhMGQhSK9K
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023
MO MAKES IT TWO. ?
Courtois won’t want to watch this back. ? pic.twitter.com/eQoYIIzcss
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023