Real Madrid fans – look away now.

In action against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League first knockout round, Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos have made a dreadful start.

Not only did Darwin Nunez’s stunning flick give the Reds the lead after just four minutes, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has practically gifted the Reds a 2-0 advantage.

Failing to control a backpass, the Belgian shot-stopper allowed Mo Salah the perfect opportunity to poach the ball home and the Egyptian didn’t disappoint.

Check out the moment Salah sent Anfield to dreamland below.

