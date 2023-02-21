Video: Man United target scores for Napoli in Champions League clash

Napoli go into halftime of their Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 up thanks to their main man Victor Osimhen.

The German club were shredded apart as the Serie A side broke on the counter with Hirving Lozano, and the winger perfectly picked out his striker in the middle to tap the ball into the net.

The goal is Osimhen’s 20th of the season and it is no surprise that the 24-year-old is a target for Man United as Erik ten Hag searches for a new number nine ahead of next season.

According to the Telegraph, United are currently ‘tracking’ Osimhen’s situation at Napoli ahead of the summer, who is valued at around £107m.

#UCL Victor Osimhen can't stop scoring Napoli is ahead in Frankfurt| WHAT A GOAL| ROCHAS OKOROCHA| NNPP. ADEBOYE pic.twitter.com/4RdnpnUuxm — Eagle Reporters (@eaglereporters1) February 21, 2023

Napoli hit Frankfurt on the counter and who else?! Victor Osimhen. ?? ? pic.twitter.com/37cUNgASoZ — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023

Footage courtesy of SuperSport and CBS Sports