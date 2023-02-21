Video: Vinicius Jr scores a stunner to bring Real Madrid back into tie vs Liverpool

Real Madrid and Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 clash at Anfield is off to an incredible start as the game sits at 2-1 after just 20 minutes. 

The Reds took the lead in the match through Darwin Nunez after just four minutes and 10 minutes later it was two, as Mohamed Salah pounced on a Courtois mistake.

Real Madrid are now back in the tie as Vini Jr has made it 2-1 with a sensational finish past Alisson in the Liverpool net.

