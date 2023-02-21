West Ham man could be sold to rivals in bargain deal

Arthur Masuaku is in talks to sign for Turkish side Besiktas on a permanent deal.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Lille-born full-back is wanted by Besiktas for longer than a season.

After joining the Turkish giants last summer on a season-long loan, Masuaku, 29, wasted no time in becoming a regular in Senol Gunes’ starting lineup – featuring in 20 league matches already.

Set to trigger their option to sign him permanently, which is understood to be around £2m, Besiktas and West Ham, who are both believed to be keen to wrap a deal up, are negotiating a lower fee.

Whether or not the Turkish side can lower the Hammers’ £2m buy-clause remains to be seen, but with the Congo international certain to leave London, it seems only a matter of time before he becomes a permanent figure at Besiktas.