Another report states Chelsea are keen on Champions League winner to replace Graham Potter

Chelsea’s board are reportedly keen on Zinedine Zidane to become their next manager should the Blues part ways with current coach Graham Potter.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea’s hierarchy view Zidane’s profile and status, as well as his success with Real Madrid, as a perfect fit for the young players at Stamford Bridge.

The West London club are building a very youthful squad with an eye on the future and the Frenchman’s coaching, matched with his status in the game, would be the perfect match to take them forward.

Chelsea see Potter as a long-term appointment but there is growing pressure on the Blues boss as results of late have been atrocious with the English boss winning just nine of his first 25 games.

This is the second report of the day linking Zidane to Chelsea as Todofichajes stated that Zidane has received an offer from Chelsea to become their new manager.

Whether the former Real Madrid boss wants the Chelsea job is uncertain as the Frenchman does not speak any English. The former midfielder’s C.V. speaks for itself and it is not hard to see why the Premier League giants want the 50-year-old.