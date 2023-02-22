Arsenal to battle it out with Euro giants for £15m attacker

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to a report from La Repubblica, Arsenal and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old Danish striker ahead of a potential summer move.

The talented young forward joined Atalanta at the start of the season and he has managed to hit the ground running. The talented youngster has scored 7 goals and picked up 2 assists across all competitions for the Italian club and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the European giants.

Arsenal need to add more quality and depth to their attack. They have been overly reliant on Gabriel Jesus this season. Mikel Arteta needs to bring in another player who can share the goal-scoring burden alongside the Brazilian international.

The 20-year-old Denmark striker seems like the ideal fit and Arteta could help him improve and develop into a top-class striker.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need to add depth to their attack as well. Karim Benzema is in his twilight years and Los Blancos will have to start planning for a future without him.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs are prepared to come forward with a concrete proposal for Hojlund at the end of the season.

Atalanta paid £15 million for his services and they will look to make a substantial profit on that investment. The opportunity to join Arsenal and Real Madrid will be an attractive proposition for the young player and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.