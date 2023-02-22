Blow for Manchester United as three players ruled out of the Europa League return leg against Barcelona

According to the latest report, Manchester United will be missing three players in the return leg against Barcelona in the Europa League.

Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, and Antony are all set to be absent for the return leg at Old Trafford.

Maguire is out due to a knee injury, while Antony is still recovering from a muscle problem. The injury-prone Martial has not yet returned from his hip injury.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be without two young stars, Gavi and Pedri. Gavi is suspended, while Pedri is out due to a hamstring problem.

However, Sergio Busquets returned to training this week and will be available to start in the match, much to the relief of Barcelona manager Xavi.

The first leg of the tie ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Barcelona taking the lead through Marcus Alonso, but United fighting back to score twice. They were on the verge of victory until Raphinha scored a spectacular late equaliser.

United will be hoping to deliver a similar performance at Old Trafford as they go in as favorites to progress to the next round.

They also have a League Cup Final against Newcastle on Sunday and will hope to avoid any more injuries before the big game.