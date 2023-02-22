Chelsea confident of agreeing a deal with £290k-a-week star

Chelsea are set to be handed a major boost with midfielder N’Golo Kante close to signing a contract extension at the club.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the 31-year-old will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this season. Talks regarding a renewal are progressing well and Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement.

The £290k-a-week midfielder was set to be a free agent at the end of the season but it seems that the Blues have convinced him to stay at the club.

Despite his persistent injury problems this season, Kante remains a top-class player and he could be a very useful option for Graham Potter if he stays fit.

Chelsea are already in need of midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they cannot afford to weaken their midfield further.

Apart from being a top-class player, Kante is one of the leaders in the Chelsea dressing room and Potter will need him as he looks to rebuild the Blues into a formidable side once again. Meanwhile, players like Mateo Kovacic have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can convince the Croatian to continue at the London club.

Chelsea have already signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a club-record fee and they will need to dip into the transfer market once again to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Kante seems to have recovered from his injury and the Frenchman is set to return to action soon. Chelsea have been languishing in the mid-table positions this season and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman can help them improve and finish the season strongly.