Chelsea looking to sign Benfica star during the summer transfer window after impressive season

Chelsea are looking to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the summer transfer window after an impressive season in Portugal.

Ramos enjoyed an impressive World Cup with Portugal in Qatar late last year after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting eleven. The Benfica striker was given his chance and he took it with both hands, scoring a hattrick in his first start of the tournament.

Ramos has scored 19 goals so far for Benfica this season and he could now be looking to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Enzo Fernandez.

According to Correio da Manha, via Sport Witness, Chelsea will look to sign Ramos during the January transfer window.

Chelsea strengthened significantly during the January window but failed to sign an elite-level striker. Datro Fofana was brought to the club, but the young former Molde striker may take some time to adjust to life in England after recently playing in Norway.

Ramos is a proven goalscorer for both club and country and would be a smart investment for Chelsea heading into next season.