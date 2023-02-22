Chelsea ready to lure Potter replacement with €15 million-a-year offer

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up potential replacements for Graham Potter and the former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is on their radar.

A report from Fichajes claims that the French manager could be offered a lucrative deal worth around €15 million a season to take over at Stamford bridge.

Zidane has proven his managerial pedigree at Real Madrid and he has won multiple Champions League trophies and league titles with the Spanish club.

The Blues have been extremely ambitious in the transfer market so far and they have signed a number of top-quality players. They will need a manager who can guide them to the major trophies now.

While Graham Potter is highly rated in England, the former Brighton manager has not managed to get going at Stamford Bridge so far. It will be interesting to see if Potter can get Chelsea firing in the coming months. If the results do not improve soon, the Blues will be forced to look for a replacement and Zidane would be an exciting addition.

The opportunity to work with a proven winner like him could be exciting for the Chelsea players as well.

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid manager has been linked with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain in recent months and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Zidane could be tempted to prove his quality as a manager in the Premier League and the opportunity to manage a club with considerable resources like Chelsea might prove hard to turn down.