Crisis meeting held at Chelsea amid talk over Graham Potter’s future

A crisis meeting was reportedly held at Chelsea this week amid talk of Graham Potter’s position in the Blues’ dugout being under threat.

Chelsea are experiencing a miserable season under the English coach’s watch, who has won just nine out of the 25 games since being appointed back in September.

Potter and his team were heavily booed by the Stamford Bridge faithful at the weekend following a 1-0 loss to Southampton and talks have been taking place at Chelsea between the Blues manager and members of his first-team staff to try and halt the team’s awful recent run and turn their situation around, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Chelsea travel to Tottenham at the weekend, which will not be an easy place to get a response.

According to the report, Potter’s position as Chelsea manager is not considered to be in doubt at this stage, as co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are not yet convinced he is the problem.

The West London club’s owners are thought to be willing to be patient with the English coach for the time being but will want to see improvements very soon.