Dani Alves could face years in jail as court denies bail

Former Barcelona star and Brazil legend, Dani Alves, has been denied bail and returned to jail as he awaits the continuation of his trial.

As reported by the Spanish outlet Marca, the decision was made by the Barcelona High Court after Alves’ appeal for bail was rejected due to concerns that he may flee the country given his substantial resources.

The High Court stated that there is a high risk of flight given the severity of the punishment he faces and his economic might.

The statement read:

“There is a high risk of fleeing as… the severe punishment he faces in the present case and his economic [resources] might would make it possible for him… to leave Spain at any time.”

Furthermore, according to ESPN, the judge also took into account the lack of extradition agreements between Brazil and Spain, given that Alves is a Brazilian national.

Alves is accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a Barcelona nightclub and was arrested in January after the judge heard from both the accused and the victim.

The court has been presented with contradictory statements reportedly given by Alves, as well as DNA results and CCTV footage, all of which have gone against him.

As a result of the accusations and the ongoing trial, Mexican football club Pumas has terminated Alves’ contract with the club.

There is currently no trial date set, and the investigation could continue for a couple of years, leaving Alves in prison for possibly a prolonged period.