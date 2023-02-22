Danny Murphy says Liverpool may have to move on from current central defender

Danny Murphy thinks that Liverpool may have to move Joel Matip on with the Cameroonian struggling for game time due to injury.

Matip has only played 17 times for Liverpool this season, racking up just 1,243 minutes in all competitions with a calf injury hampering his availability for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Murphy told Talksport that he thinks Matip may have to be shipped off to pastures new with the Liverpool squad needing a fresh start.

I think Liverpool may need a new centre-half,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“Matip has been there seven or eight years. Matip has been great by the way, it’s not a criticism of him. But there’s a time where the squad has to evolve.”

Matip’s minutes have decreased dramatically this season
With Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez playing at the expense of Matip, it could be time up for the 31-year at Anfield, especially with the club also eyeing up a move for Josko Gvardiol so if the central defender does move on in the summer, he can be more than proud of his Liverpool career, having won a Premier League, a Champions League and an FA Cup during his time at the club.

