Newcastle United will take on Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup at the weekend.

Ahead of the game at Wembley, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has opened up on the frustrations of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 25-year-old Brazilian international has been on the sidelines because of a suspension and he missed the last three matches after picking up a red card in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton.

“He’s OK, he’s good,” Howe said, as reported by the Northern Echo. “He’s been really disappointed to miss the last few games and has felt very frustrated not to help the team. But he’s back and in a good place.”

However, he is set to return to the starting lineup against Manchester United in the final and the Newcastle manager has revealed that the player is currently disappointed and frustrated to have missed the last three matches.

Guimaraes’ return to the starting lineup will come as a major boost for the Magpies and they will be hoping that he can guide them to a trophy this season.

Newcastle have done exceedingly well so far and there is no reason why they cannot beat Manchester United in a one-off game.